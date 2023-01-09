Hearts close in on James Hill signing - with two transfer deals set to be done this week

With centre-half Craig Halkett ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson wants to strengthen that part of his team and the Tynecastle outfit are reportedly in advanced talks with the Cherries over a move for Hill, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Aged 20 and already capped by England’s Under-21s, Hill is an aggressive, ball-playing defender. He joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town last year but has failed to command a regular first-team position.
Hearts are also very close to signing Australian international forward Garang Kuol on loan from Newcastle. The teenager visited Hearts’ training base last week and the Magpies have given the green light for him to move north. All being well, both Hill and Kuol could be in the squad for Friday night’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren.