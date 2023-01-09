Hearts close in on James Hill signing - with two transfer deals set to be done this week

With centre-half Craig Halkett ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson wants to strengthen that part of his team and the Tynecastle outfit are reportedly in advanced talks with the Cherries over a move for Hill, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Aged 20 and already capped by England’s Under-21s, Hill is an aggressive, ball-playing defender. He joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town last year but has failed to command a regular first-team position.