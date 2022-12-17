Hearts chief's priority for finding B team permanent home in pyramid structure as conversations take place

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has made finding a longer team solution for the club’s B team a priority.

The Jam Tarts were given the green light to field a team in the Lowland League, alongside Celtic and Rangers. The agreement was for one season with no promotion to the SPFL available. On confirmation of the three clubs’ entry, the Scottish FA confirmed it would “lead on a review of the pyramid structure, with recommendations proposed ahead of the 2023/24 season”. McKlinay admitted there are currently conversations taking place to find a solution.

"It is fundamentally important for us to have a B team,” he told the Hearts AGM. “The only reason it’s a season is that the only way that vote was getting through was that it was for one season. At the moment there are a lot of conversations going on, not just from us but others with the SFA, SPFL, leagues below the SPFL just to look at what solutions could be put in place to make sure that we have a permanent home for the B team going forward. It’s very high up in my priority list to find that solution going forward.”

Hearts currently sit 13th in the 19-team league with manager Steven Naismith recently outlining the importance of the experience.

“I came into this season and the biggest driver for me in terms of producing young players was the competitiveness at this level,” he said. “The players want to win because there is a league table showing how they are performing. It’s about the progression and getting these boys through to the first team.”