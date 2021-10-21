The Gorgie gaffer was sent off during last weekend’s draw at Ibrox when he took umbrage at referee Don Robertson’s decision-making after Juninho Bacuna grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat.

The Rangers midfielder was only shown a yellow card, matching the punishment doled out to the Hearts defender, who had pushed him away in self-defence. That enraged Neilson, who was booked for protesting and then shown a red card when he also questioned that decision.

Earlier this week he was hit with a three-match ban and while he still believes the initial situation was handled poorly, he says there is little point in appealing.

Hearts Manager Robbie Neilson says he does not intend to appeal his three-match ban following his Ibrox red card. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Hit with an extended ban the last time he locked horns with the SFA, when he challenged a full-time red card in a game against Raith Rovers last season, he does not want to risk another appeal backfiring.

"I got offered a [one-game] ban last time, I didn't accept it and I ended up getting two plus two [suspended], so you know there's the potential to get another two plus two,” said Neilson.

"The way it works on the panel, you're guilty until you prove your innocence, so there's not really much point in going into it, sometimes you just need to accept these things, as disappointing as it is.

"We've all been there before. It's the old Glasgow long blink, where you don't see things, so we'll just need to move on. It's done now, we're still not very happy about it but we have to accept it.”

While players have to adhere to a code of conduct or risk fines, Neilson said he would not be stumping up. He also dismissed the notion of dialling down his passion on the touchline to avoid further run ins.

“Nah, I don't think I showed too much passion on Saturday,” he added. “I was just letting the referee know my thoughts. There wasn't any swearing. I think you have to show it means a lot to you and show we won't go to places and just accept decisions, we need to fight for them as well.”

