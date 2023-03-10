Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has hit back at former referee Steve Conroy after the former Grade 1 whistler voiced criticism of comments made by the Gorgie gaffer in the wake of Wednesday night’s defeat by Celtic.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is preparing his team to play Celtic once again.

Neilson was dismayed that Alexandro Bernabei escaped a red card following a challenge on Nathaniel Atkinson and, speaking afterwards, sarcastically said; “Coming to Parkhead, you need decapitation before you will get a red card. It wasn’t to be today. There was nearly a leg off, but if the head came off we might have got it!’

Apparently harbouring the mistaken belief that the Hearts boss had somehow compared the tackle to a decapitation, rather than using it to signpost the kind of offence he felt would be needed for an official to send off one of the home players, Conroy, who operated at the top level of the Scottish game for 19 years and has become a controversial figure since stepping away, offered an impassioned defence of referee Alan Muir.

Launching a personal attack, criticising Neilson’s own playing style and accusing him of indulging in mind games ahead of the cup meeting between Hearts and Celtic this weekend, the former SFA referee added: “I can understand why some people thought it might be a red card – but it certainly wasn’t akin to a decapitation.”