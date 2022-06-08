Hearts boss Robbie Neilson promises 'tough week' as pre-season trip announced

The Tynecastle Park club have confirmed plans to travel to Malaga later this month for the warm weather camp.

Hearts had intended to go abroad midway through last season but due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 plans were scrapped.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neilson will take the squad to the Malaga region in the south of Spain with a friendly lined up against Europa FC from Gibraltar.

“It will be good to get the squad away and spend some time together,” he told the club's website.

“Make no mistake, it will be a tough week for them. We’ll have double sessions every day as well as daily gym sessions.

“The aim is obviously to get everyone as fit as possible for what is going to be a massive season ahead, so this is where the hard work really starts."

Hearts have friendlies arranged with East Fife for Kevin Smith’s testimonial and a trip to Preston North End in July.

Hearts are heading to Spain for a pre-season camp. Picture: SNS

The club return to competitive action at the end of July when the Scottish Premiership begins, while there are not in European action until August 18 in the Europa League play-off.

Hearts are guaranteed eight European games between then and November 3.