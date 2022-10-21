Tonight’s game between Hibs and St Johnstone at Easter Road, which is a sell-out, will be a seismic moment in the history of the game, but the only way to watch it is on Hibs’ pay-per-view channel as it is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. Neilson, whose Hearts team face Celtic live on TV on Saturday, can’t wait for VAR to be active and plans to tune in to see how it all pans out.

“To be honest, any game is a good game to start it,” said Neilson. “It will start on Friday night. Is that on TV or anything? I’ll maybe get it on Hibs TV then. I’ll see. I’ll see if I can get a stream. I just think it’s great to get it in. It’s about time. We have been waiting for the last couple of years. Yes, there will be issues at the start. It’s only natural. But at least we are moving forward.”