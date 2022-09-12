Hearts boss Robbie Neilson pinpoints RFS threats including 'real target man' who scored against Fiorentina

While the Jam Tarts were going down 4-0 at home to Istanbul Başakşehir, the modest Riga side recorded a memorable 1-1 draw in Florence against Fiorentina.

There was a mixture of good fortune, Fiorentina wastefulness and fine goalkeeping from Pavels Steinbors. The Serie A side dominated possession, had 32 shots, 21 inside the box and missed four big chances, finishing with an xG of 3.26.

Nonetheless, Neilson, who dismissed the game as a “must win”, explained why Hearts will likely be in for a tough test and how they need to be focused at set plays.

“We watched their game against Fiorentina and RFS defended really well," he told the Scottish Sun.

“They have a lot of physicality in their team, they have five boys in their side who are 6ft3-plus. So it goes without saying they have a real threat at set-plays and we’ll need to be on our guard.

“Andrej Ilic, the young kid up front, is a real target man for them.

"So they have a lot of threats. They did well to get the point.

“It’s difficult to go to a place like Florence and get anything, so it was an outstanding result for them. But we feel we have got the players who can take the game to them.”