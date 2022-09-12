Hearts boss Robbie Neilson pinpoints RFS threats including 'real target man' who scored against Fiorentina
Hearts head to Latvia this week to face RFS in their second Europa Conference League clash and manager Robbie Neilson has outlined why the team need to be wary.
While the Jam Tarts were going down 4-0 at home to Istanbul Başakşehir, the modest Riga side recorded a memorable 1-1 draw in Florence against Fiorentina.
There was a mixture of good fortune, Fiorentina wastefulness and fine goalkeeping from Pavels Steinbors. The Serie A side dominated possession, had 32 shots, 21 inside the box and missed four big chances, finishing with an xG of 3.26.
Nonetheless, Neilson, who dismissed the game as a “must win”, explained why Hearts will likely be in for a tough test and how they need to be focused at set plays.
“We watched their game against Fiorentina and RFS defended really well," he told the Scottish Sun.
“They have a lot of physicality in their team, they have five boys in their side who are 6ft3-plus. So it goes without saying they have a real threat at set-plays and we’ll need to be on our guard.
“Andrej Ilic, the young kid up front, is a real target man for them.
"So they have a lot of threats. They did well to get the point.
“It’s difficult to go to a place like Florence and get anything, so it was an outstanding result for them. But we feel we have got the players who can take the game to them.”
Hearts had a weekend off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while RFS are playing this afternoon.
