Hearts boss Robbie Neilson in 'couple of targets' admission and Callum Paterson latest as he praises Ultras

Robbie Neilson admitted Hearts have to play a waiting game over the transfer of Callum Paterson and revealed attention may have to turn to other targets.

The Tynecastle Park club are keen to bring the Scotland international back to Gorgie from Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls manager Darren Moore has been vocal in not wanting to lose the 28-year-old, who has come back into the League One side’s starting XI with three assists in the last two league games.

“We will just need to wait and see,” Neilson said. “He is obviously a Sheffield Wednesday player and has come back into their team, so things have changed a bit in the last few weeks. We would love to get him in but we need to wait and see what they say. We have a couple of targets on the back burner that we are looking at the moment. It's just really the timing of both. We will need to make a decision pretty soon on which one we go for because we don't want it to drag on.”

Meanwhile, Neilson reserved praise for the impact the club’s support are having at home and away, noting the influence of the Gorgie Ultras, a newly-formed supporters group who help generate an atmosphere, their prominence growing during Hearts’ recent European campaign.

"I think the Ultras are great,” he said. “They bring a bit of energy to the stadium and a bit of noise, which is brilliant. The club have embraced it and I think it's the way forward for us. The fanbase want to win games, that's the important thing, and they want to be entertained. So far we have scored more goals than last year, although we have conceded more so that's one we need to work on. We kept a couple of clean sheets recently with a bit more solidity in defence. The fans have always been outstanding in the times I've been here.

"From speaking to a lot of fans, they want to go again in Europe. We realise that, as a club and a football department, we need to perform for them to go again. They are helping us and hopefully we can help them get their trips out in Europe again.”

