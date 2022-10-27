Hearts boss Robbie Neilson gives Stephen Kingsley update, lauds Toby Sibbick and reacts to win over RFS

Early goals from Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday were enough to give Hearts victory despite Kevin Friesenbichler halving the arrears later in the first half and while Hearts cannot progress to the knock-out stages due to Fiorentina’s 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in the night, Neilson spoke of his pride at watching his team record their first European at Tynecastle in six years.

Neilson said: “I was delighted with the first 20-25 minutes, we started the game really well. We had a lot of intensity, we had the fans behind us, we managed to get two goals. Then we took our foot off the gas a wee bit and allowed RFS to get into the game. They scored a fantastic goal and we never really got control after that, which was disappointing.

“We’re delighted to get the two wins, it’s great for the players, that belief that we can play and win at this level. We now have a massive game up at Ross County to try and get our league campaign kick started and then Istanbul next Thursday.

“The biggest thing for me was hearing the fans roar. They come to European games wanting to see goals and we’ve not managed to score as many as we would like here.

“Tonight we got the roar of the crowd and it really kicked us on. RFS, in the first 15 to 20 minutes when we brought the energy and the fans brought the energy, they really struggled with that intensity. That shows what we can do.”

Defender Sibbick, who has been maligned by parts of the Hearts support since arriving at the club for a second spell in January, put in a man-of-the-match display and had his name sung by the majority of the home crowd. Neilson said he could not be happier for the 23-year-old.

“I’m delighted for him,” continued Sibbick. “Toby has had a hard time recently, when he came in he hasn’t hit the levels he’d have wanted consistently. But there have been flashes of what we had tonight, he just has to maintain that. To his credit he has worked hard, he’s waited for his opportunity and he has come in tonight to European football and played like that. He now has to maintain that aggression, that intensity, and concentration levels because there is no doubt about his ability.”

