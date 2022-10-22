The video assistant referee came to his side's benefit late in the first-half when on-pitch official Nick Walsh failed to award a spot-kick after Cammy Devlin had been felled by Cameron Carter-Vickers in the box.

After several minutes delay, Walsh was summoned to the pitch-side monitor and subsquently changed his mind, but Neilson suggested the official may have been hedging his bets on a VAR review rather than giving a “stone-waller” in the first place.

There were also several hold-ups throughout a chaotic match as all seven goals were double-checked, as well as two disallowed Celtic goals, and a second Hearts penalty, which Walsh did award on the pitch at the first time of asking for a Moritz Jenz foul on Devlin.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson speaks to fourth official Craig Napier during the 4-3 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"There is a lot of ironing out to do," Neilson said. "Today we got the novelty of it and that kept everybody onside.

"But I think if we are going to have that in a month, three months to six months' time it’s going to become more of a hindrance than a help.

"There were discrepancies between either half. The first penalty doesn’t get given and goes to VAR. The second one does get given.

"My worry is it takes the decision-making process, that strength to make the decision, away from the referees.

"The first one, everyone in the stadium can see it’s a penalty.

"The referees are getting used to it too. Was Nick waiting for VAR to confirm it to him? I don’t know.

"To me it’s a stone-waller. We shouldn’t have to wait five or six minutes to get that decision.

"Hopefully it gets ironed out. My understanding is he was ‘unsure’. I don’t know what that means…"

Hearts became the first Scottish side in almost a year to score three times against Celtic thanks to a hat-trick from substitute Lawrence Shankland. Neilson was pleased with his team’s level of performance, if not the defending that led to the loss of four goals to James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Greg Taylor.

"Disappointed," he reflected. "We scored three goals at home and had more opportunities but ended up taking nothing from the game.

"We get a pat on the back but ultimately nothing from the game. The goals we lost were no great goals to lose.

"First one, a deflection flicks up and then there’s a free header at the corner.

