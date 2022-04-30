Hearts boss explains why he had to bring youth-team players in his squad

Ellis Simms misses a chance for Hearts during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Ross County at Tynecastle, on April 30, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

With defenders John Souttar and Craig Halkett still working towards Scottish Cup final return, Andy Halliday rejoined the ranks against Ross County.

But the Hearts manager is hopeful that more familiar faces will follow him next weekend, when they face up to league leaders Celtic.

“We were delighted [to have Halliday back],” said Neilson. “He wasn't quite ready for it but he was desperate to get on and Ellis Simms was the same.

“Stephen Kingsley wasn't quite ready. He wasn't feeling great in the warm up so we were down to the bare bones but we are hoping to have more back for next week.”

That could also include midfielder Cammy Devlin.

“Yeah, potentially, he will be available. He was desperate to play but we pulled him back a wee bit. We pushed him to get him ready for the semi and he has had a wee bit of a relapse.”

The absence of so many first-team regulars did give some of Steven Naisith’s young Jambos an opportunity to grow, with Murray Thomas and Macaulay Tait both occupying the bench.