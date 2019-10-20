Hearts boss Craig Levein urges his players to turn in Rangers performance every week

Hearts boss Craig Levein praised his side's effort as they recorded a 1-1 draw with Rangers, and insisted he wants to see more of the same moving forward.

"I'm pleased," he said. "I was a little bit irritated about the way we lost the goal at a set-piece but the commitment, the effort, the competitive edge was there and was very apparent, which we needed.

"The test for us now is to find that every single week because there is no point in doing that today and next week not doing ourselves justice."

"When we're favourites [at Tynecastle], we get a bit nervous. In these matches, and the games against Aberdeen and Hibs, we played well because it's more of a level competition.

"I feel that it was important today that we showed our supporters that we're fighting and desperate to do well, just as they are.”

The hosts were forced to bring off Aidy White (head) and Jake Mulraney (ankle) in the second half and Levein said White would go through the concussion procedure to rule out that possibility, while Mulraney will have an X-ray to determine the extent of his injury.