Hearts back to playing catch-up: What has been worked on in training, fans' trust, unity question

Early in that period, the Gorgie side were still juggling European nights with domestic demands and while there were losses to Istanbul Basaksehir and Rangers, the consistency with which they were picking up league points in the other fixtures saw them move into third spot and start edging clear of their rivals.

But the advantages earned at that time have been squandered and, once again, they are in catch-up mode as they welcome the Staggies to Tynecastle on Saturday lunchtime, looking for the three points that could allow them to eat into the gap between themselves and third-placed Aberdeen and provide the kind of potent pick-me-up required to maximise optimism ahead of the post-split games.

In a campaign of twists and turns, where most teams have had peak and troughs, as Hearts try to escape the most damaging period of their season, the need for a shot of positivity is real as they try to end the season in vibrant form. However, regaining some momentum against a team battling for every scrap in an attempt to pull off their relegation great escape will not be easy. It will undoubtedly be helped by scoring the first goal but those moments have not been numerous in the current run of six defeats on the bounce. Two goals scored, compared to 14 conceded in that time has been cause for concern. Those statistics cost ex-manager Robbie Neilson his job as the board addressed their own, and the fans’ fears, while midfielder Robert Snodgrass was jettisoned by interim boss Steven Naismith as he heeded his own.

In a season where no-one at the club hid their ambitions of a second successive top-three finish, the thought of coming up short after they had looked odds-on favourites, has stretched patience and strained nerves. “Because we were so far clear then we would be kicking ourselves if we never finished third,” admitted winger Alan Forrest, who is hoping for a repeat of the goal he scored in Hearts’ first meeting of the season with today’s Dingwall opponents. “We know that results haven’t gone for us but we can't keep dwelling on that. We’ve still got games there where we can change it and we know it can turn on a couple of games so we’ve got to look at that. Saturday is a great one for us. I know it’s going to be a tough game and Ross County are fighting for their lives. We know we need to be at it but I think we have a good enough group in here to get a result.”

Work in training has centred on getting the ball forward more quickly and incisively, on getting shots on target and on the players being brave in their decision-making. That will be easier if they can get the opener. It would calm anxieties in the stands, and give the home players a bit more freedom. It would also force their well-drilled Highland opponents out and give them more space to exploit.

Naismith knows that there will be no quick fix but he believes that a goal deflected in off someone’s shin could be all it takes to ease the pressure on his men, snuff out Ross County, keep the chasing pack at bay and, given the fact Aberdeen are up against Michael Beale’s Rangers, possibly close in on third place before the post-split head-to-head. But the new manager bounce the board must have hoped for last weekend did not materialise as they succumbed pretty meekly to Hibs in the capital derby.

The good news for the attacking style of play Naismith wants is that Josh Ginnelly has returned to the ranks and could offer more pace and dynamism, but there will need to be greater belief and fight from everyone. Last weekend in the 1-0 defeat by Hibs, there was no charge for the line, no physical fight. Against a team with just two wins in eight, they should have faith in their superior squad, but the Dingwall outfit know they need to exploit any weaknesses. They are mired in a four-way tussle at the foot of the table. Currently bottom, they need points to aid their climb out of the automatic relegation spot and the play-off position and if that means kicking a man when he’s down, they will be ready for the fight. Hearts need to match that. If they do, they may be able to cut through the malaise of the fans, who will back them, if they see intent. But, lose the battle and they will also lose the fans’ fragile trust.

Even after Snodgrass seemed to suggest a lack of team togetherness, Forrest insisted the unity was what could help them back on track. “I think we have a good group here and we have that unity,” said Forrest. “Just because the results have been bad, questions are going to be asked. I think we just stick together and try to get a couple of results because we know it can turn again. I’ve felt that in training this week and last week, even under the previous manager, I feel as if the attitude and commitment was always there. It is just a sticky run we are on just now but I have every confidence that we can turn things around.