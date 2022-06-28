Hearts B team fixtures and home venue confirmed as Andrew McKinley and Joe Savage speak on Lowland League move

The Rosewell venue will host the young Jambos home matches as they join Celtic and Rangers B teams in Scottish football's fifth tier this coming season.

Hearts B will kick-off their inaugural Lowland League campaign at their new residence against Berwick Rangers on Saturday, July 23.

A full fixture list is available on the Hearts official website, which is subject to change in the event of clashes with Whitehill Welfare’s schedule.

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said: “We’re delighted to be able to take our B team’s games to Ferguson Park.

“Whitehill Welfare have been extremely welcoming and I’d like to thank them for their cooperation as our two clubs forge a new working relationship together.

“I must also place on record my thanks to the Lowland League for admitting us into their competition. This is an exciting moment in time for Hearts and we feel strongly that our participation in the Lowland League will help us immensely to develop the young talent that comes through our Football Academy.”

Hearts were accepted into the Lowland League after member clubs voted to increase the size of the division to 19 teams for one season only, with Celtic and Rangers joining for a second successive campaign.

Hearts will join Celtic and Rangers in fielding a B team in the Lowland League next season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage added: “We identified Ferguson Park a while back as a potential venue for our B team and, having visited it and entered into discussions with Whitehill Welfare, all parties were happy to come to an agreement.

“We see real value in our B team playing senior football every week, which is why we pushed so hard to gain entry into the Lowland League and we’re very grateful for being accepted into it.