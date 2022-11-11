Hearts' Australia World Cup call-ups have huge impact on club

Kye Rowles, centre, and Cammy Devlin, right, are two of three Hearts players called up for the World Cup.

As well as the call-ups of Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles raising the capital club’s profile and bolstering the coffers through FIFA payments, the football festival has also helped incentivise the rehabilitation of the players and Smith hopes the club can benefit from all aspects of that as they head into the second part of the season, in December.

“It’s brilliant, we all have another team to support now,” said Smith. “I’m buzzing for them, it will be a great experience. You could tell when it was announced they were over the moon and there was probably a bit of relief because there was a nervousness there.

“The day the squad got released the changing room was over the moon. We all saw the video of Cammy [Devlin] being told and that’s what he’s like, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He gives everything, I’m delighted for him. To get into the squad for the World Cup is massive and probably a huge relief.

“It was probably emotionally draining for him, now he’s got all the energy in the world again. It’s massive for the club, it’s big for the league as well. It shows you the strength of the league and the players in it. It will be good, I actually can’t wait. I love watching the World Cup and I can’t wait to see the boys come up against some world-class players.”

