The English midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Clancy following a tackle on Callum Slattery in the first half. There was no intervention by the video assistant referee David Munro despite complaints from those in maroon, although the Jambos went on to win 3-2. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said after the match: “Having seen it, and even at the time, I didn’t think it was a red card. Kevin’s thoughts at the time were that he was high and out of control and reckless. When you look at it, he’s definitely not high because he is on the ground, his studs are down. There is going to be some kind of velocity when you make a tackle, that’s part of football. My belief is we’ve got VAR there for a reason and there was an opportunity to look at it again and, I think if he sees it, he changes his mind.” A fast-track tribunal will be held on Tuesday to rule on the wrongful dismissal claim. Dundee United were last week successful in overturning Tony Watt’s red card against Motherwell at a similar tribunal after John Beaton sent the forward off following a VAR review and Hearts will now hope for the same outcome. If they fail with the appeal, Grant – who was sent off earlier this season against Zurich – will miss Hearts’ match against Rangers on Wednesday.