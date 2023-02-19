Hearts and the most obvious area to close gap to Celtic and Rangers - the other 31-year hoodoo

The 1991/92 season came into sharp focus for Hearts this campaign. As soon as four goals were notched by the end of August the countdown was on for Lawrence Shankland. The countdown to putting an end to a long hoodoo which has vexed the club's strikers. Of scoring 20 goals in a season.

It was achieved in memorable fashion, an emphatic finish in front of the travelling support in a 3-0 win over HIbs at Easter Road in the Scottish Cup. The striker now sits on 21 goals and has plenty of the season left to add to it. The feat, last achieved by John Robertson in the maroon and white more than 30 years ago, may not be the most remarkable from that 1991/92 season. Under the guidance of Joe Jordan, the team split the Old Firm to finish second behind Walter Smith’s Rangers while also reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The 44-game campaign in the 12-team league would be the third last of such a structure. It would be the last in which Hearts won ten or more league games away from Tynecastle Park in the top-flight (in this case 15 away wins). Since then the club has won 150 matches away from home in the Premiership, three of those arriving this season. Of the 28 completed top-flight seasons, the most games won outside of Gorgie in a campaign stands at nine – in 1997/98 and 2010/11. The average is 5.25 away wins a season.

How does that compare to league rivals Aberdeen and Hibs? The Dons have averaged 6.33 victories in their 30 full Premiership seasons with ten or more wins in a campaign eight times. Hibs averaged 5.15 across 26 campaigns with ten or more wins being recorded once.

Most obvious avenue

Hearts head to Fir Park on Sunday, one of three venues they have won on the road so far this season, a 3-0 success back in September. The club have made great strides since returning to the Premiership 18 months ago, on and off the field. Recruitment has been strong, commercial revenue has been strong and performances have been impressive with the team in a commanding position to return to Europe and the group stages of either the Europa League or Conference League for the second season running.

There has been plenty of discussion amongst fans and pundits about that next level for the club. Both manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage have spoken openly about getting closer to Celtic and Rangers with defender Toby Sibbick even suggesting in January the team could catch the latter this season. Away from Tynecastle is a clear and obvious avenue for progress. Take last season for example. Hearts picked up nine fewer points than Rangers at home and 14 fewer than Celtic who were unbeaten at Celtic Park. Away from home it was 18 fewer than Celtic and 19 fewer than Rangers, the Glasgow giants both winning 13 games on the road compared to Hearts’ six, the same number as St Mirren and Livingston.

A win at St Johnstone, ending that particular hex, was celebrated but now is the time for Hearts to make that, and success elsewhere, a habit. They have seven league games left away from home to start building that habit.