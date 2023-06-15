All Sections
Hearts and St Mirren players subjected to Leo Messi masterclass as Argentina beat Australia

Hearts duo Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles plus St Mirren pair Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain were part of the Australia team that went down 2-0 to world champions Argentina on Thursday.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Kye Rowles of Australia during the 2-0 win over the Socceroos.
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Kye Rowles of Australia during the 2-0 win over the Socceroos.

In a rematch of last year’s World Cup last 16 tie, Argentina were too strong for the Socceroos in a friendly at the newly refurbished Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, with Leo Messi putting on a masterclass for La Albiceleste. The 35-year-old, who is expected to join MLS outfit Inter Miami from PSG imminently, opened the scoring for Argentina just two minutes in before substitute German Pezzella doubled their advantage on 68 minutes. Messi was in good form throughout, making life difficult for the Australian rearguard.

Hearts centre-half Rowles played the full 90 minutes, as did St Mirren midfielder Baccus, while Atkinson – booked on 47 minutes – was replaced by Strain towards the end of the match. Another Jambo in Cammy Devlin, who famously swapped shirts with Messi at the World Cup, was an unused sub.

