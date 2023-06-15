Hearts and St Mirren players subjected to Leo Messi masterclass as Argentina beat Australia

In a rematch of last year’s World Cup last 16 tie, Argentina were too strong for the Socceroos in a friendly at the newly refurbished Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, with Leo Messi putting on a masterclass for La Albiceleste. The 35-year-old, who is expected to join MLS outfit Inter Miami from PSG imminently, opened the scoring for Argentina just two minutes in before substitute German Pezzella doubled their advantage on 68 minutes. Messi was in good form throughout, making life difficult for the Australian rearguard.