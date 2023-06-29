Hibs and Hearts have been hit with fines following the disorder that followed their final match of the Premiership season.

But, while Hibs boss Lee Johnson and Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher escaped a touchline ban for their roles in the Tynecastle melee, Easter Road defender Rocky Bushiri has been sidelined for the first two league games of the 2023/24 season.

Both of the capital clubs were hit with a SFA notice of complaint in the wake of the May 27 clash, as separate scuffles broke out in front of the technical areas and then in the centre circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson, Gallacher, Bushiri and Hearts reserve goalkeeper Ross Stewart were all shown red cards in the immediate aftermath but that did not stop the football authorities from charging the clubs with breaching disciplinary rule 204, which states that: “All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match.

Hearts and Hibs benches clashed after the Edinburgh derby draw at Tynecastle on May 27. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“In particular, clubs and recognised football bodies are responsible for ensuring that its officials, team staff, employees and players refrain from any one or a combination of the following: (a) becoming involved in a confrontation; b) conduct that is likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation with players and/or team staff from the opposing team and/or match officials; (c) conduct that may otherwise incite disorder.”