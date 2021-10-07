Hearts and Hibs fans won’t require vaccine passports for Aberdeen trips

Hibs' Joe Newell and Ross McCrorie in action during the Easter Road side's trip to Aberdeen last November. Picture: SNS

The Scottish Government has asked for checks on vaccine passports at events with crowds of over 10,000 though cinch Premiership clubs, including Hearts, announced they wouldn’t be doing so for last weekend’s games.

Aberdeen say it’s not necessary for the upcoming matches because they don’t expect a crowd of over 10,000, saying just 65 per cent of season-ticket holders will likely attend. The Dons host Jack Ross' men on October 23, while Robbie Neilson will take his Hearts side up to the north east on October 30.

They cite the number of season tickets sold and fan reluctance to return to football with the pandemic still ongoing as the reason for their belief, despite 800 away fans being allowed in.

They said in a statement: “Aberdeen Football Club is expecting a crowd of 9,700 at the upcoming home fixtures against Hibernian and Hearts.

"Our recent survey revealed that the vast majority of our fans are fully vaccinated and the club continues to support the Scottish Government and the NHS in the roll-out of the vaccine programme by making Pittodrie available as drop-in clinic.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fans remain paramount and we will continue to adhere to the Covid protocols and procedures which are set out in operational plans approved by Aberdeen City Council’s safety committee.

“We will review our approach and estimated attendance numbers, in line with the legislation, after these fixtures and reassess the situation for subsequent matches.”

Message from the editor