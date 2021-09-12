Hearts and Hibs bosses united in praise of duo after Edinburgh derby stalemate

Matt Macey makes a save to deny Gary Mackay-Steven.

Hearts’ No 1 Gordon, who was named man of the match by Hearts, made two excellent stops from Martin Boyle and an even better one from Kyle Magennis, while Macey made three stand-out interventions to deny Gary Mackay-Steven before tipping an effort from his own player Paul Hanlon over the bar in stoppage time.

The goalless draw, played at a frenetic pace at Tynecastle, means both teams remain unbeaten in the cinch Premiership after five games, with Hibs ahead of their capital rivals in second place on goal difference on 11 points, one behind leaders Rangers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the goalkeepers will grab headlines and rightly so for the quality of the saves,” said Ross.

Craig Gordon's save to deny Kyle Magennis was equally impressive.

“Matt has played a big part in us taking something from the game today. And for Craig, he has done that countless times against other teams. And certainly against Hibs.

"I thought the one from Kyle was in from the angle I’m at in the technical area. I don’t think Kyle caught it really cleanly, but the angle I’m at it was going in.

“Some of the saves from both of them were outstanding through the course of the game.

"I thought the one from Kyle was in from the angle I’m at in the technical area. I don’t think Kyle caught it really cleanly, but the angle I’m at it was going in.

“But I’m sure Robbie will point to some of the saves Matt made as well. Of equally high quality.”

Neilson hailed the contribution of his own keeper but was quick to point out the work from Macey, who has established himself as Hibs’ No 1 since Ofir Marciano departed in the summer.

"I thought it was a really good game – I actually enjoyed it,” said Neilson. “Sometimes as a manager you don't, but there's a tinge of disappointment because we didn't manage to take a couple of really good chances, but again Craig Gordon made a few good saves, so all in all a really entertaining game.

"I think that's one of the reasons both teams are up there joint-second in the league. You know, Craig is an exceptional goalkeeper and and Macey put in a great performance.

"It's just run of the mill from Craig, to be honest with you. We see it every day in training. When someone has a shot, I expect him to save it.”

While both managers expressed disappointment at not winning the game, they are pleased at the vein of form they are in.

"I think both teams will argue their case to win it,” added Ross. “I thought there were periods when we were really good, periods when we had to dig in and came under pressure.

“I thought we did both aspects of the game really well.

“We had to stand up against a good team today in a tough environment and produce a performance that, in large parts, I was really pleased and proud of.”