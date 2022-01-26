Hearts and Celtic unite in tribute to Devin Gordon with special FC United tops

The FC United shirts Hearts and Celtic will wear ahead of the Premiership clash. Picture: SNS

The 13-year-old, who was a massive Jam Tarts supporter, tragically died last week.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership fixture tonight both sets of players will wear FC United to Prevent Suicide jerseys.

The special shirts are part of a powerful movement which has enlisted the help of some of the biggest names in Scottish sport and culture to put across the important message of a shared belief that each and every one of us has a role to play in preventing suicide.

The Hearts support have organised a 13th minute applause in memory of Devin, whose mum works for the club.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s website: “We were all shocked and saddened to learn the devastating news about young Devin. Our thoughts are very much with his mum Jen, family and friends.

“We can all get better at talking and listening to each other. If you’re experiencing difficulties or know of someone who you believe may be, please reach out and speak. One small conversation can make a huge difference to someone’s life.”

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou added: “The loss of Devin at such a young age in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy and the sincere thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Devin’s mum Jen and the wider family.

“Too often we are seeing people of all ages lost to suicide and while we understand that we all face very different moments and challenges in our lives we just want to encourage all people to think about having that conversation and using that support which can make such a difference.”

FC United to Prevent Suicide encourages people to come together to talk, listen and help save lives.

Kirstie Cusick, the organisation’s social movement development manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."