Hearts and Celtic games moved for TV coverage as Sky announce latest of 11 live fixtures

Hearts and Celtic’s January fixtures at Livingston and Dundee United respectively have been rescheduled for television.

By Joel Sked
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:27pm
Sky Sports have selected the two matches, taking their total for live coverage from December 15 until the end of January to 11.

Livingston and Dundee United were to host the matches on the Saturday but they will take place the following day on Sunday, January 29. The clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena will kick-off at 1.30pm and will be followed by the encounter at Tannadice which is at 4pm.

Hearts have failed to beat Livingston in their previous two meetings this season, needing a stoppage time goal to earn a point at Tynecastle last month. The last time United hosted Celtic they were battered 9-0.

The Scottish Premiership returns on December 15 when Rangers host Hibs with a further four live games before the end of the year. There are six in January, including Rangers v Celtic as well as two fixtures not involving the Old Firm.

Hearts' trip to Livingston has been rearranged for television. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
