Hearts 'agree terms' for Kyle Rowles with Ben Woodburn keen on permanent move

Terms have been agreed with Australian international Kyle Rowles and his club Central Coast Mariners, according to the Evening News.

The left-footed centre-back, who can also operate at full-back, has been a key target for Hearts with the 23-year-old coming off an impressive season for CCM in his homeland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowles was the only uncapped player called up for Graham Arnold’s recent Australia squad and he was handed his debut in a 2-1 win over Jordan in a friendly ahead of the Aussie's World Cup play-off with United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Similar to the arrivals of countrymen Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin, Hearts, who will pay a transfer fee for the defender, require a UK work permit.

Meanwhile, Robbie Neilson may look to secure Ben Woodburn on a permanent deal.

The Welsh international spent the season at Tynecastle Park on loan from Liverpool, making 30 appearances, scoring three goals.

He is set to become a free agent this summer and the Liverpool Echo reports Hearts are keen to sign the 22-year-old permanently with the player open to doing so.

Kye Rowles in defensive action for Central Coast Mariners. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Woodburn, who has 11 caps for Wales, emerged as one of the promising talents from the Liverpool academy and made 11 appearances for the first team.

At Tynecastle Park, he couldn’t quite hold down a regular role in the first-team but showed fans glimpses of the talent he possesses, including an excellent double in a 5-2 win over Dundee United.