Hearts admit Lawrence Shankland could be sold amid Rangers link as fans told 'just enjoy him while he is here'

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring a late winner against Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hearts boss Steven Naismith said that the club may not have any option but to sell Lawrence Shankland, if the price is right. But he says there will be others who can step into the void if necessary.

The in-form striker has been linked with Rangers, among others, ahead of the January transfer window and his derby-winning strike will be sure to have added further fuel to the speculation.

“‘That’s part and parcel [of football]. That’s probably something where I would want to get to a point where if a player leaves you have a list there you can comfortably go at. We had it with Josh Ginnelly in the summer, who was a big part of last season for me. He moved on and we had to make different signings. But, also, when players go out the team it creates opportunity for someone else.

“I was at Kilmarnock when Kris Boyd scored all our goals. He went to Rangers in the January and me and Colin Nish stepped up and scored goals.”

But he claims more than money will come into any decision the player will make if the club’s asking price is met.

“It will all play a part; the style of play, finance, the run you are on and how comfortable you are at a club. All of these things play a part for a footballer. It’s not just a case of ‘I’m moving because everyone says I am moving.’

“I think what is probably driving Shanks at the moment is making that Euros squad as well – which he has in the next six months.”

The player wasn’t at the top of his game but he was still clinical enough to decide the outcome of a tight capital derby, which is why Hearts will have to be bold if they want to hang onto him.

The subject of speculation as the January transfer window looms, the 28-year-old Scotland striker bounced back from an early penalty miss and a below par performance throughout the Easter Road encounter to curl home a stoppage time winner.

“It’s an amazing feeling to score a goal like that in this game. I wasn’t happy with my performance. But you just want that one moment and if you take it, you can go home happy.

“It was disappointing to miss the penalty but it’s all about bouncing back from those moments.”

The whole team did that, with Zander Clark’s pulling off a penalty save from Martin Boyle, minutes after Shankland’s spot-kick disappointment.

“That’s the first time I have missed a penalty in ages but it happens. I have Zander to thank as he bailed me out.”

But Naismith was confident that they could still find a winner, especially with a goalscorer like Shankland leading the line. He is not so certain how long they will be able to hang onto him, though.

“Every team in Scotland will sell their players if they get offered a fortune. That is a fact. He enjoys it, as you can see because he is scoring and playing really well. He has 18 months on his contract. While he is at the club we have to enjoy him.