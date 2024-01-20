Hearts manager Steven Naismith insists Lawrence Shankland missed the win over Spartans due to illness amid ongoing transfer speculation. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Steven Naismith admitted skipper Lawrence Shankland’s absence from the squad for his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Spartans was fertile ground for conspiracy theorists.

But the Hearts manager maintained that the pre-match explanation that he was suffering from a virus was indeed accurate. He added that the player had been absent from training for two days due to illness.

“On the advice of the medical staff, he hasn't been in the building because he isn't wanting to spread it,” he said after Hearts made heavy weather of reaching the fifth round of the Scottish Cup against their League Two hosts.

Kenneth Vargas headed Hearts in front early on before a goal-of-the-round contender from James Craigen levelled the tie midway through the second half. Defender Frankie Kent headed in the winner in stoppage time with an extra 30 minutes looming.

Nevertheless, Shankland’s absence from the squad was top of the agenda afterwards. Naismith conceded he knew it would get tongues wagging amid continued transfer speculation. He was unsure whether the striker would return in time for Tuesday’s Premiership clash against Dundee at Tynecastle.

“He hasn't been about for the last few days so we will see how he is,” he said. “I don't know whether he will make Tuesday or not. We will wait and see.”

It was reported on the morning of the match that Shankland had rejected a new contract offer from Hearts amid speculation he might leave during this transfer window, with Rangers said to be one of several interested parties. Avoiding being cup-tied does nothing to quell gossip.

Naismith confirmed talks about a new contract have begun. "It's a process and, inevitably, we will get to the end point,” he said. “The club will do all we can to keep him and it's a big decision for him. He will take as long as he needs to decide.”

He claimed to be unaware if Shankland had rejected the latest offer. “That's for Shanks to decide if that's the case or not," he said. "When you get to the end point, we will do what we can physically do.