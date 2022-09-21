Hearts ace 'better' than Hibs and Celtic stars as Scotland omission mystifies

The ex-Tynecastle midfielder believes the versatile defender is better than some defensive options in the national team squad called up for the upcoming triple header.

Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday night before welcoming Ireland to Mount Florida on Saturday then playing Ukraine for the second time in a week when the team travel to Poland.

Stevenson has compared the Kingsley situation to Arsenal star Ben White who wasn’t called up by England despite being comfortable at left-back, wing-back as well as at centre-back in a two and a three.

The former Ayr United favourite also believes Kingsley is a better option than both Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous and Celtic left-back Greg Taylor.

“For the life of me I can’t understand why the Hearts defender isn’t preparing to take on Ukraine at Hampden this evening,” he said in his Daily Record column.

“Especially since Grant Hanley has pulled out of the original squad injured. Stephen can play centre half or left back equally well and that versatility is huge at international level. He is quick, strong and never seems to be in bother because of the way he reads the game. He was outstanding again in Sunday’s win at Motherwell. Not only as part of a defensive unit that soaked up so much pressure but his pass for the third goal was exquisite.

It’s hard enough to see that pass at pitch level but to execute it with the perfect weight in between the midfielder and defenders? Pure class. He’s simply a very good footballer.

Stephen Kingsley was a glaring omission by Steve Clarke for the Scotland squad according to Ryan Stevenson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I know what people will say here - he’s anti-Hibs, blah, blah - but I would have Stephen Kingsley ahead of Ryan Porteous all day long. Porteous has been a very good player for Hibs. He’s a talent.