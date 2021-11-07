Hearts 5-2 Dundee United extras: A show full of class, the key moment and a pesky wind

Benjamin Siegrist pulls off a good save from Cammy Devlin at Tynecastle.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Few let themselves down in this one and Alex Cochrane was a very strong contender, but Ben Woodburn pipped it with a display full of class, guile and, as illustrated perfectly in the execution of his second goal, audacity. His performances so far have shown the on-loan Liverpool forward’s ability to excite but now he has added goals to his repertoire. Netting not once, but twice to open his Hearts account.

LETDOWN

The only disappointment was the fact there was only four minutes added on and that this game eventually had to end. Hard-fought, great football, goals galore, there was nothing cagey about this one. And, while Hearts always had the advantage, play swung from end to end as both teams went in search of a win.

TURNING POINT

In a thoroughly engrossing contest between two teams who have little but winning on their mind, the outcome arguably hinged on Hearts fourth goal. United had twice closed the gap and had the grabbed an equaliser, who knows how this would have finished. But Hearts rallied every time Thomas Courts men got close, before eventually pulling away to ensure a more relaxed finish to the match.

REFEREE WATCH

There were a couple of handball shouts but neither team had too much to moan about and, after the match, neither manager did, which counts as a fairly decent day for the officials.

GAVE US A GIGGLE

The football provided plenty to smile about but there was little to laugh about as the wind and rain swirled around Tynecastle and into the exposed press box, threatening to whip away any team lines and notes that were not pinned down.