Hearts 12,500+ season ticket demand ensures only Hibs get full Tynecastle allocation

The club revealed the 12,500 figure has been surpassed with season ticket renewals and the club will open up the Roseburn Stand for general sale of the briefs on Tuesday.

Season tickets in the Roseburn end will include all home league games except Hibs, while ensuring fans are guaranteed a chance to buy their seat for the club’s four European ties between August and November, while getting priority access to Scottish Cup fixtures in Gorgie.

Due to an understanding between the Edinburgh rivals, a full away stand allocation is made available at both Tynecastle Park and Easter Road.

With season tickets available for Hearts fans to purchase in the Roseburn Stand at a discounted price it means neither Celtic or Rangers will get the full end.

Already this summer, St Mirren have confirmed they will not give over two stands to the Old Firm.