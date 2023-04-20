'Gutted' Robert Snodgrass breaks Hearts silence with dramatic post and vows to reveal all

Robert Snodgrass has broken his silence on being axed from the Hearts first team, admitting that he is “gutted” and “disappointed” not to be able to help the team reach third place in the cinch Premiership.

Hearts' Robert Snodgrass is not expected to play for the club again.

The 35-year-old midfielder has been banished from the squad in the wake of Robbie Neilson’s departure as Hearts manager two weeks ago, with interim boss Steven Naismith deciding he did not want the former Leeds and Scotland player around the group. Snodgrass was sent off in Neilson’s last match, a 2-0 defeat by St Mirren, and is not expected to play for the club again. His deal expires at the end of the season.

Snodgrass had been in talks about a contract extension but is now set to agree a severance deal to leave Tynecastle early. Vowing to give “his side of the story” in due course, Snodgrass posted a statement on social media that read: "Just want to thank Hearts for giving me the opportunity to pull on the jersey and play back in the Scottish game. Big thanks to the fans for making me feel loved again, your support has been superb home and away. I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch for bringing me to play football in a really good team.

"I was emotionally attached to and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all. But that's when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER. Digs in and fights for the guy next to you. I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It left me gutted and disappointed.

"I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season. I loved working with a great set of boys, helping and developing the younger boys' game. The amount of positive texts I've received from the dressing room leaves me no doubt I've made friends for life.