Gary Naysmith: Edinburgh City sack former Hearts and Everton man

A recent run of two wins from six matches appears to have brought the manager’s position into focus, with the board deciding it was time to dispense with 43-year-old Naysmith.

He took charge a year ago this month as the successor to James McDonaugh, who moved into a new role as sporting director with the Capital club.

Naysmith’s time has been brought to an abrupt end with seven league games remaining. City are due to host Stranraer at Ainslie Park on Friday night and it is not yet clear who will take charge of the team.

A brief statement released by the club board read: “Edinburgh City can confirm that Gary Naysmith has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Gary for his commitment to the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Naysmith previously managed East Fife and Queen of the South and also worked as loans manager at Hearts during Craig Levein’s time at Tynecastle Park.

He took the opportunity to return to front-line management last March when City offered him the job. His task was to guide them out of League Two with promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs.

That did not materialise and senior officials have now decided to look elsewhere for a manager who can help them reach the third tier of Scottish football.