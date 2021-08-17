Gary Mackay-Steven reveals Hearts' half-time frustration as winger notes Celtic Park crowd impact

Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Tynecastle Park side trailed 2-0 at the interval in a one-sided affair at Parkhead before losing 3-2 after a spirited second half showing.

"In the first half they were in the ascendancy, got the first goal and the crowd with them,” Mackay-Steven said. “They played some really good stuff but we were a bit off the pace.

"We regrouped, changed our shape in the second half and it was a little better. We improved, started playing closer to their goal, pressed them higher and better.

“We were kicking ourselves at half-time. We weren’t at it at all. We were a few yards off everyone. They were just playing passes around us and we were chasing shadows a lot of the time.

"It was tough, it was frustrating but we regrouped. The manager tweaked a few things with the formation and it helped.

"It was tough all round but Celtic definitely deserved their win.”

He added: "The crowd’s back, everyone knows the crowd helps the team here. It’s massive and that helps too. It is a really tough place to come.”

Hearts will look to bounce back when they return to cinch Premiership duty on Sunday with Aberdeen the opposition.

The Dons were also knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup, falling to defeat at Championship side Raith Rovers.

Hearts will be backed by more than 12,000 season-ticket holders in what could be a capacity crowd at Tynecastle Park.

Mackay-Steven is aware how much of a difference the crowd can make.

“Having supporters is unbelievable,” he said. “Every player would say the same. It is so good. I can’t wait for that.

"Aberdeen have been doing really well lately, a lot of changes there. They will be right up for it.

"We just need to make sure this is a little blip, we go again.”

