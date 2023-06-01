All Sections
Garang Kuol speaks on time at Hearts, reflects on 'tough period' and rejects 'negative story'

Garang Kuol has admitted that he was “very happy” to have spent a loan period at Hearts – despite just starting one game.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
The Australian international joined Newcastle United in January and was loaned out to the Scottish Premiership side to further his first-team development having played 22 times for Central Coast Mariners in Australia. The signing was viewed as a coup for Hearts with the 18-year-old one of the most highly-rated young talents in his country having appeared at the World Cup in Qatar.

Kuol struggled to make an impact, however, as Hearts lost their grip on third place and eventually finished fourth. He was limited to just nine appearances, eight of which were from the bench. His only start was in the middle of the pitch against Rangers, while his only goal came against the same opposition at Ibrox. The player rejects the idea that it was “negative”.

People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," he said, via the Newcastle Chronicle. “At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing. It [the Rangers goal] just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day. I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”

Garang Kuol featured nine times during a loan spell at Hearts. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)Garang Kuol featured nine times during a loan spell at Hearts. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
