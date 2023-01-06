Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is hoping the club have done enough to convince Garang Kuol and Newcastle United that they offer the teenager the best chance of short-term progress.

Hearts target Garang Kuol in action for Australia in the World Cup last 16 match against Argentina. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

The 18-year-old, who was a member of Australia’s World Cup squad, visited Hearts training ground on Thursday but while Neilson has admitted he would love to complete the loan deal and is confident that the capital side have definite selling points, he is aware that other clubs are making a play for the promising forward.

Kuol, who has been playing for Central Coast Mariners, featured against both France and Argentina at Qatar 2022, becoming the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to feature in the World Cup knockout stage, and, having put pen to paper in September, he formally joined Newcastle United on January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is looking to fast-track his development and understanding of British football by sending him out on loan and says the club is “assessing the options”.

“He’s one we’re very interested in,” said the Gorgie gaffer, “but he’s got a lot of suitors and a lot of teams in England want him.

“We asked to speak to him and thankfully he came up with his agent. We put on a presentation and gave him a pitch and hopefully it’s enough to get him here.”

Revealing that the player has a number of clubs to visit before a decision is reached, Neilson is hoping that the Aussies already on Hearts’ books can help sway things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s a lot [of selling points]. Firstly, we’ve got three Aussies here already who he knows, and one he’s played with for a number of years.

“We’re an hour and a half from Newcastle, we’ve got brilliant facilities, he’ll be playing in big games week-in, week-out. There’s a lot of positives, but other teams will have positives as well. Hopefully we can get it done. But, it’s going to be tough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad