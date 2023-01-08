Newcastle United and Australia starlet Garang Kuol will join Hearts on loan next week after the Tynecastle outfit won the race for his signature.

Garang Kuol won a move to Newcastle United on the back of excellent form for Central Coast Mariners.

The 18-year-old forward, who joined the Magpies from Central Coast Mariners earlier this month and played two games for Australia at the World Cup, was given a tour of Hearts’ Oriam training facilities on Thursday as the Jambos attempted to thrash out a deal. Clubs in the English Championship had emerged as competition for his services, but Newcastle have accepted the Edinburgh ouiift’s proposal and the move should be formalised in the coming days.

Securing Kuol on loan for the rest of the season is a significant coup for Hearts. He is seen as one of the promising forwards of his generation and his manager at St James Park, Eddie Howe, is keen for him to get first-team football and exposure to British football. He has decided that Tynecastle is the best place for him to continue his development.

The Scotsman understands that the presence of three of Kuol’s team-mates in the national team at Hearts – Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin – helped convince Kuol that a move to Hearts is the best option for him right now.