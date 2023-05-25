Garang Kuol defiant over 'negative' Hearts loan spell as Newcastle ace paints a different picture

It is not being uncharitable to suggest that until the other night the back of a postage stamp would have sufficed to scribble the highlights of Garang Kuol’s loan spell with Hearts.

The 18-year-old Australian patently resents his five months in Scotland being framed in such fashion. But his much vaunted move has hardly turned out as anticipated. The forward, who appeared for his country in the Qatar World Cup, was proclaimed as potentially the most talented player to emerge from his nation in a decade when he headed north of the border a fortnight after signing for Newcastle United from Central Coast Mariners.

Kuol has struggled to live up to that billing. As evidenced by his first goal in the UK only arriving in the 94th minute of his ninth appearance - all bar one by the substitute route, and amounting to 197 minutes in total - that snatched the Tynecastle men a 2-2 draw against Rangers on Wednesday night. His seven minute run-out at Ibrox the first time he had made it off the bench in a month. Yet, he refuses to see his time in Gorgie as unsatisfying. Even if he had one instant reaction when he fired past Allan McGregor.

“Finally,” he said was his first thought when the ball struck the net. “It’s obviously been a tough period, and just to get that goal was a sigh of relief. It just shows perseverance pays off and that is the fruit of hard work. People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal, but at the end of the day what I am doing in training every day, that is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, and look at the game time, and they make it a whole negative story. But I’m very happy that I came here. I’ve met some wonderful people, good coaches, and hopefully I can keep developing.”

Hearts substitute Garang Kuol celebrates his injury-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)