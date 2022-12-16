“I wanted to highlight in the context of our costs, we would not have done all of the things I’ve mentioned to the same extent had we not received the donation monies,” she said. “I will be honest to say that I am tired of hearing and reading that if we stripped out our donation income we would be reporting a loss. This is fundamentally not the case. We budget to spend in accordance with our means and we would not make the investments that we do without the knowledge of having this additional income. We give our thanks once again to our benefactors and the Foundation of Hearts for their continued support. And along with your support this has enabled us to move forward very positively during difficult times.”