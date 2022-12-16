News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Fundamentally not the case' - Hearts finance director answers question over club profit and benefactors role

Hearts finance director Jacqui Duncan said it is “fundamentally not the case” the club would post a loss if it wasn’t for benefactors and donations, stating the club budget for this additional income.

By Joel Sked
41 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 10:53am
 Comment

The Jam Tarts benefit via the Foundation of Hearts donations and benefactors like James Anderson who is now on the club’s board. In the latest accounts, those amounted to £5.985million. In next year's accounts it is budgeted to drop to £5.8million.

There have been questions raised by outside observers regarding the club making an operational profit of £3million, noting if it wasn’t for those donations the club would post a loss. Those questions were answered by Duncan as she addressed shareholders at the club’s 116th AGM.

Hide Ad

“I wanted to highlight in the context of our costs, we would not have done all of the things I’ve mentioned to the same extent had we not received the donation monies,” she said. “I will be honest to say that I am tired of hearing and reading that if we stripped out our donation income we would be reporting a loss. This is fundamentally not the case. We budget to spend in accordance with our means and we would not make the investments that we do without the knowledge of having this additional income. We give our thanks once again to our benefactors and the Foundation of Hearts for their continued support. And along with your support this has enabled us to move forward very positively during difficult times.”

Hide Ad

Duncan also revealed the extent the club have progressed off the field, going from net assets of just over £1million in 2014 to £24million in 2022.

Hearts receive sizeable donations through the Foundation of Hearts and James Anderson. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
James AndersonAGM
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.