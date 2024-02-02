From Hearts to Minnesota and back again - Sam Nicholson explains return home with Motherwell

Motherwell newcomer Sam Nicholson admits he missed the passion of Scottish football during more than six years away.

The former Hearts midfielder marked his return to the cinch Premiership when he came off the bench against St Johnstone in Perth last weekend, after joining Well on loan from Colorado Rapids. Nicholson first went out to play for Minnesota in Major League Soccer in the summer of 2017 and had two spells in Colorado either side of a stint with Bristol Rovers. He has signed for Stuart Kettlewell’s side on loan until the end of the season and is delighted to be back in Scotland, although he remains contracted to Rapids until December.

The 29-year-old said: “I had been away for a while and was missing it a wee bit, and when I got a phone call from the gaffer it was a no-brainer, he really sold it to me. It was getting to the point where my little one is getting a bit older and I wanted to be closer to family, and I missed the competitive side of Scottish football as well.

Sam Nicholson is back in Scottish football with Motherwell.

“Not necessarily just on the pitch. Even when you go out to do the warm-up, you can sense the competitiveness from the fans as well. As soon as you are out for the warm-up fans are singing, and you don’t really get that until the start of the game over there. It’s more family oriented out there whereas here if you lose at the weekend, you are ruining someone’s next few weeks.”

Nicholson feels he has benefited from his spell in different cultures and climates. “You are constantly in situations where you are a little bit uncomfortable,” he said. “You are flying to away games, playing in different states, adjusting to different altitudes and heat. It’s made me realise I need to take care of my body more.

“I always liked to think I was professional enough in the way I took care of myself but when I went to America, you are on three-hour flights, you land and the heat is absolutely killing you and you have not even started the game yet. It made me realise, it doesn’t matter where you are, you have to take care of your body to the best of your ability. I hope that’s going to help me.”