French club make move for Hearts midfielder Loic Damour and could save Tynecastle side £100,000

Loic Damour is wanted for a return to France.

Third division side Le Mans have proposed a season-long loan with a potential permanent free transfer next summer and Damour is ready to depart Tynecastle Park if terms are finalised.

Hearts could save £100,000 in total from the final two years of the player’s contract if they agree to the deal. Damour arrived in August 2019 on a four-year agreement and is one of the club’s highest earners, however he has not managed a competitive appearance since March 2020.

Le Mans play in France’s Championnat National, the third tier below Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and are offering Damour regular game time and a fresh start. They are unable to contribute a significant amount of money to his salary as they are part-time.

The 30-year-old is eager to move to rejuvenate his career after falling out of favour since moving to Scotland from Cardiff City. Despite performing well in Hearts’ pre-season friendlies this summer, he has been overlooked since competitive action began in the Premier Sports Cup.

It remains to be seen if Hearts will allow him to leave in the current transfer window, but the option of removing the Frenchman from their wage bill permanently next year will hold some appeal. They would prefer a permanent transfer now although his lack of game time has put potential suitors off.

Other midfielders like Andy Halliday, Peter Haring, Finlay Pollock, Aaron McEneff and Jamie Walker are all ahead of Damour in the queue for first-team places in Gorgie.