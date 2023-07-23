Frankie Kent to Hearts: Peterborough accept second bid as defender heads north to finalise move

Frankie Kent is poised to sign for Hearts after Peterborough United accepted a second bid for the central defender.

Frankie Kent is expected to conclude his move to Hearts in the coming days.

The Jambos’ opening offer earlier in the week for the 27-year-old was rejected by the Posh hierarchy, but following further discussions between the two clubs, an agreement has been struck. Kent is now free to finalise personal terms and have a medical with the cinch Premiership outfit.

A former Arsenal youth, Kent joined Peterborough in 2019 from Colchester United and is a former team-mate of current Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant. With only a year left on his contract, the Tynecastle outfit identified him as one of their primary targets as they look to strengthen the right side of their defence.

