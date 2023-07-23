All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Frankie Kent to Hearts: Peterborough accept second bid as defender heads north to finalise move

Frankie Kent is poised to sign for Hearts after Peterborough United accepted a second bid for the central defender.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 18:34 BST
Frankie Kent is expected to conclude his move to Hearts in the coming days.Frankie Kent is expected to conclude his move to Hearts in the coming days.
Frankie Kent is expected to conclude his move to Hearts in the coming days.

The Jambos’ opening offer earlier in the week for the 27-year-old was rejected by the Posh hierarchy, but following further discussions between the two clubs, an agreement has been struck. Kent is now free to finalise personal terms and have a medical with the cinch Premiership outfit.

A former Arsenal youth, Kent joined Peterborough in 2019 from Colchester United and is a former team-mate of current Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant. With only a year left on his contract, the Tynecastle outfit identified him as one of their primary targets as they look to strengthen the right side of their defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kent will become Hearts’ third signing of the summer transfer window. Goalkeeper Michael McGovern penned a one-year deal at the start of the week and on Saturday morning, the Jambos confirmed that Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof has joined from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Related topics:Frankie KentPeterboroughKentPremiership