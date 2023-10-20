Frankie Kent emerges as Hearts leader: Finding his voice naturally and Celtic coach who he 'can't thank enough'

Frankie Kent walks and talks like a leader. It is one of the reasons Hearts signed him from Peterborough during the summer and the fact the centre-half has started every match this season shows their faith in him has been vindicated.

In the absence of Kent’s fellow centre-half Craig Halkett plus captain and goalkeeper Craig Gordon – both on the road to recovery from long-term injuries – Hearts needed not only an adequate replacement in terms of defensive capabilities, but also leadership qualities. Kent may only be 27 but he is one of the loudest presences in this Hearts team. His southern English voice can be heard booming on the pitch during matches and he and Kyle Rowles are forging a solid relationship at the heart of the team’s defence. A stern examination awaits on Sunday when the Jambos welcome Premiership champions and leaders Celtic to Tynecastle – but Kent is relishing the challenge.

"These are the games you want to be involved in, playing against the best teams and testing yourself,” said Kent of his decision to up sticks from the comfort zone of England’s League One to Scotland’s top tier. “Last week was my first taste of the derby and now I'm moving on to another big game. I’ve been fine [in terms of settling in], I feel like I’m quite an easy-going person, so I got along with everyone straight away. All the boys were so welcoming, and that’s made it very easy to bond and get into the team dynamics. It’s been very easy to get involved and go from there.”

Kent carries the gait of a captain. Striker Lawrence Shankland wears the armband in Gordon’s absence, but Kent is clearly one of the leaders at the back. “It’s something I’ve had to learn from playing at quite a young age,” the ex-Arsenal trainee said of finding his voice quickly. “Something I’ve always been is quite vocal. It helps me as well, to stay concentrated and get everyone else where I think they should be. It keeps me switched on."

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan was a big influence on Kent at Peterborough.

Kent made his senior debut as an 18-year-old for Colchester United back in 2013. “I suppose going into the first-team at quite a young age, I didn’t feel like I could be as vocal as what I probably was in my own age group,” he admitted. “It takes some time to get used to it. But the dressing room thing and feeling comfortable in that has allowed me to do that.

"I’ve been quite lucky with being naturally being able to do and say what I wanted. It’s just been pretty natural in terms of taking experiences on that I’ve had in the past and learning from them. I’m not saying I’m the finished article or anything like that, I’m always here to learn if anyone has anything to say to me. If they’re telling me where to go or this, that and the other then I’ll always take it on. I’ve been lucky with the people around me who have helped me from when I was younger to get to the position I’m in today.”

One of those people might cross his path on Sunday. Gavin Strachan, part of the Celtic backroom staff, was his coach at Peterborough and played an integral part in Kent’s development. “He was just very hands-on with me,” explained Kent. “When I came up I was at Colchester, so the league below, and then went up to League One. He was always helping me, in terms of the technical side, and also watching video with him and stuff like that. Just little bits of learning. I can’t really thank him enough for what he helped me with.”

Kent will hope that having someone so close to his footballing upbringing in the opposition camp won’t give them any extra firepower. Undefeated on league duty, Celtic’s only blemish was a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone and they already have a seven-point lead at the summit. Their visit to Gorgie kicks off a huge few weeks for Hearts, with two trips along the M8 waiting for themselves when they play Rangers at Ibrox and Hampden in the space of seven days. The club’s recent record against the Old Firm is poor, particularly with Celtic, who have won the past nine encounters across all competitions. One of Hearts’ ambitions this season is to improve on recent fortunes against Glasgow’s big two and the next three weekends offer chances to do so.

"We know how much of a big team Celtic is and they are a very good team with very good players,” said Kent. “But we don’t want to be be there just to make up the numbers, we’re there to win the game. It’s three points, that’s all it is. I think we’ve got to reiterate that to ourselves, that it is three points, and we should be doing everything to try to win the game and set out our game-plan.

"They are obviously doing well. They are a big team and a good club, they've got a load of good players. I'm looking forward to testing myself. I know I've just got to stay as concentrated as I can. It's going to be a tough game as they like to dominate the ball. It's about staying alive and staying focused."