Foundation of Hearts respond to Robbie Neilson sacking as fan ownership group issue statement

The Foundation of Hearts, who acquired the majority shareholding from chair Ann Budge in 2021, and are represented on the board of directors by Gerry Mallon, issued a short statement in the wake of the decision.
Neilson was sacked after a run of five consecutive defeats – culminating in a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Tynecastle on Saturday which saw Hearts relinquish third place in the Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen, who they now trail by two points.
The result sparked a furious response from Hearts fans inside the stadium and on social media with many calling for Neilson to be replaced.
The Foundation of Hearts statement read: “The FoH board would like to wish Robbie Neilson all the very best for the future. Robbie gave us all some wonderful memories during his time at the club. He was also a huge supporter of and friend to the Foundation, and we are extremely appreciative of that. Thank you, Robbie.”
Hearts confirmed the departure of Neilson in a short statement issued at 5pm on Sunday which read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.
“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, two Scottish Cup Finals and European group stage football in the process.
“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts. A full statement from the Board of Directors will be released in due course. No further comment will be made today.”