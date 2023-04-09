Foundation of Hearts respond to Robbie Neilson sacking as fan ownership group issue statement

The fans group which own Hearts have extressed their gratitude to Robbie Neilson following the decision to sack their under-fire manager.

The Foundation of Hearts, who acquired the majority shareholding from chair Ann Budge in 2021, and are represented on the board of directors by Gerry Mallon, issued a short statement in the wake of the decision.

Neilson was sacked after a run of five consecutive defeats – culminating in a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Tynecastle on Saturday which saw Hearts relinquish third place in the Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen, who they now trail by two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result sparked a furious response from Hearts fans inside the stadium and on social media with many calling for Neilson to be replaced.

Hearts have sacked manager Robbie Neilson after a run of five straight defeats. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Foundation of Hearts statement read: “The FoH board would like to wish Robbie Neilson all the very best for the future. Robbie gave us all some wonderful memories during his time at the club. He was also a huge supporter of and friend to the Foundation, and we are extremely appreciative of that. Thank you, Robbie.”

Hearts confirmed the departure of Neilson in a short statement issued at 5pm on Sunday which read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, two Scottish Cup Finals and European group stage football in the process.