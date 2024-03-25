Former Hearts striker Calum Elliot has been appointed manager of Bonnyrigg Rose.

The cinch League Two side acted quickly to replace Robbie Horn, who lost his job on Sunday after defeat at Dumbarton made it three losses on the spin. Horn led Rose through the East of Scotland League, into the Lowland League and into the Scottish Professional Football League in 2022. Former Scotland Under-21 and Raith Rovers striker Elliot joins from Cowdenbeath, who he leaves in 11th position in the Lowland League.

The 36-year-old has had a variety of coaching roles including recent managerial stints at Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic before moving to Fife. Cowdenbeath revealed they had concluded compensation arrangements with Bonnyrigg and released Elliot from his contract. A statement added: “We wish Calum well in his new role and thank him for all his good work in his year at Cowdenbeath which took us forward in 2023/24 after our struggles and disappointments in the preceding seasons.”

