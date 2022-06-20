Former Hearts star Andy Irving joins Austrian top-flight side on 3-year deal despite German interest

The 22-year-old joined on a free contract after his contract was terminated with German third tier side Türkgücü Munich when they filed for bankruptcy in March.

Irving had interest to stay in Germany, spending time with 2.Bundesliga sides Karlsruher SC and SC Paderborn.

However, he decided his future was in the Austrian Bundesliga with Klagenfurt following a training spell with the club.

“Even as a guest player, I immediately felt at home in the team, the lads were very open and accepted me into the group,” he said.

"That was definitely one of the reasons why I chose Austria. I've followed the last games of the season and I'm already looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga.

"It's a big challenge and for me it's the next step in my career”.

Irving is set to play a “central role” for Klagenfurt who finished sixth last season, just missing out on European football.

Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving has made the move to Austrian football. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

"We are really happy that we were able to realise this transfer despite well-known competition and win Andy for our club,” the club’s sporting director Matthias Imhof said.

"We are fully convinced of his qualities and are sure that he will play a central role in the team. This is a guy who can set the rhythm, play the last pass and become dangerous himself in the end.

"He's still young and capable of development, but he already has experience at a high level.”