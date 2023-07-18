All Sections
Andy Webster has returned to Hearts after accepting an offer to become the club’s new academy manager.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
The former defender, who made 184 appearances for Hearts and was part of the 2012 Scottish Cup-winning side, has left his academy role at St Mirren to take up the new position with the Tynecastle side.

Webster, who will oversee all aspects of the club’s academy at Oriam, fills the void left by Frankie McAvoy, who was promoted to first-team head coach on a permanent basis last month.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew back to Hearts in the capacity of Academy Manager.

Andy Webster has left St Mirren to rejoin Hearts as head of academy coaching. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Andy Webster has left St Mirren to rejoin Hearts as head of academy coaching. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
“Frankie McAvoy did a great job during his near 18-months in the role before becoming the club’s Head Coach, and it was vital that we brought in someone who could not only carry on that good work but take it even further forward.

“In Andrew, we believe we have that person. He has amassed tremendous experience at St Mirren and, of course, this is a place he knows extremely well thanks to his hugely successful playing career here.

“We’re excited to have him on board and looking forward to him utilising his skills for the benefit of our Football Academy.”

Speaking on his departure, St Mirren academy head Allan McManus said: "I'd like to wish Andrew good luck as he moves on to the next part of his journey. He has been one of the most dedicated professionals I have worked with and become a good friend.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Andrew and everyone at St Mirren wishes him the very best in his future."

