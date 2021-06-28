Former Hearts defender on trial at Scottish club after spell in USA

Former Hearts youngster Leon Jones is on trial at Partick Thistle.

The 23-year-old played the second half of Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win at Kelty Hearts after deciding to leave the University of Kentucky, where he spent the last four years playing in US college leagues.

Thistle agreed to take a look at centre-back Jones as they prepare for this season’s Scottish Championship campaign. Manager Ian McCall would like to strengthen in that department and will decide whether to offer a deal.

Jones left Hearts in 2017 and headed to the United States after progressing through the Riccarton youth academy. He recently graduated with a degree in chemical engineering but would prefer to continue his football career back in Scotland.

He has been on the radar of China’s national team and could represent them through mum Jennifer if called up. For now, he is focused on getting his future sorted at club level.