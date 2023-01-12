Former Hearts captain Christophe Berra makes Premiership return in first-team coaching role

Former Hearts captain Christophe Berra has made a return to football, joining David Martindale's coaching staff at Livingston.

The West Lothian club have undertaken a reshuffle of the backroom staff following Marvin Bartley’s departure. The Englishman, who was assistant to Martindale, has taken on his first management role with Queen of the South, replacing Wullie Gibson.

First-team coach Neil Hastings has been promoted to assistant manager. In turn, Berra has been brought in to fill Hastings’ previous role. The former Scotland centre-back retired from playing in the summer, departing Raith Rovers. A two-time captain at Hearts, the 37-year-old has been keen to move into coaching.

“Christophe was a highly respected footballer and I believe he will become a hugely important member of my backroom team,” Livi boss Martindale said. “He brings a wealth of experience as a professional footballer at the top level having had a top career as a defender. Christophe will bring a huge amount of that experience into the club giving what he’s done and where he’s been over that playing career, albeit, he is in the early stages of his coaching career. I’m looking forward to getting him on the training field and working alongside him.”

New assistant Hastings had returned to the club a year ago, becoming a valued member of the coaching staff.

Martindale said: “He has proved to be a huge asset for the team and resultantly, I felt it was important to reward him with the position of assistant manager. It’s certainly a step up in terms of responsibility but one that I have no doubt Neil will take in his stride.”

