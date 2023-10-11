'Folly to do otherwise' - Hearts respond to SPFL fixed away ticket proposal with vow to put own supporters first
All 12 Premiership clubs have been asked if they would support a new rule that states that a set amount of a stadium capacity must be put aside for travelling supporters.
Hearts have cut their allocation for every club with the exception of city rivals Hibs to just over 600 due to a season ticket sell out at Tynecastle and the fact they have 7,000 fans on a waiting list. Both Celtic and Rangers clubs have also been at loggerheads following the decision not to admit away fans for recent Old Firm matches.
A working group have now asked clubs if they would vote for a change to the current ruling regarding away allocations. SPFL rules I27 states that clubs must make a ‘reasonable’ number of seats available. An 11-1 majority is required to pass the proposal to force clubs to offer a set percentage.
However, Hearts have hinted that they would vote against any such move.
A club spokesperson said: “The club is aware of potential proposals to introduce a fixed percentage of stadium capacity for away fans.
“Our supporters are always at the top of our agenda, given we consistently sell out Tynecastle Park and take a very large travelling support on the road, so of course we are open to discussions on how fan experience can be improved.
“With regards to Tynecastle, we introduced our current stadium split because of the phenomenal demand for tickets by our fans, which saw a season ticket waiting list peak at 7,000. We will continue to put our supporters first and it would be folly to do anything otherwise.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.