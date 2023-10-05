Five SPFL players set for Wembley date as Hibs defender gets maiden Australia call but two glaring Hearts omissions

The Socceroos, managed by Graham Arnold , are due to face England in London on Friday, October 13 before taking on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 17 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. Uncapped Hibs defender Lewis Miller has received his first call-up following some impressive performances at right-back this season and is joined in the squad by club team-mate Martin Boyle, while St Mirren duo Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus have also been included.

Hearts centre-half Kye Rowles has also been picked, but his club team-mates Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are absent. Right-back Atkinson is expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2023 due to ankle ligament damage and midfielder Devlin, who has been included in recent squads, has been omitted. The 25-year-old missed Saturday’s trip to Ross County due to a head knock but it is anticipated he will play against Hibs this weekend, with Jambos manager Steven Naismith telling the Edinburgh Evening News earlier this week: “Cammy will come back into the group.”