Fiorentina suffer heavy defeat at home three days ahead of welcoming Hearts to Stadio Artemio Franchi
Fiorentina suffered a bruising home defeat three days before their Europa Conference League match against Hearts.
La Viola welcome the Jambos to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday evening on matchday four in Group A, but their preparations took a dunt as Vincenzo Italiano’s team were soundly beaten at home by Lazio in Serie A.
Goals from Matais Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile made it a night to forget for Fiorentina as they continue to toil domestically. They sit 13th in Serie and are the league’s joint second-lowest goalscorers, while Lazio have moved up to third.
Manager Italiano named a strong team to face Lazio but did take off influential deep-lying playmaker Sofyan Amrabat at half-time.
Fiorentina defeated Hearts 3-0 at Tynecastle last week to move into second place in the pool and are warm favourites despite their poor league form to overcome Robbie Neilson’s men and progress from the group.