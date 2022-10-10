Fiorentina suffer heavy defeat at home three days ahead of welcoming Hearts to Stadio Artemio Franchi

Mattia Zaccagni of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring a goal in the 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

La Viola welcome the Jambos to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday evening on matchday four in Group A, but their preparations took a dunt as Vincenzo Italiano’s team were soundly beaten at home by Lazio in Serie A.

Goals from Matais Vecino, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile made it a night to forget for Fiorentina as they continue to toil domestically. They sit 13th in Serie and are the league’s joint second-lowest goalscorers, while Lazio have moved up to third.

Manager Italiano named a strong team to face Lazio but did take off influential deep-lying playmaker Sofyan Amrabat at half-time.

Fiorentina defeated Hearts 3-0 at Tynecastle last week to move into second place in the pool and are warm favourites despite their poor league form to overcome Robbie Neilson’s men and progress from the group.